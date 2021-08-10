The Lower Sesan 2 hydroelectric dam in Stung Treng province. Photo: AFP
Chinese-backed Cambodia dam devastated livelihoods of villagers, rights group says
- Experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions living along the Mekong’s flood plains
- Tens of thousands of villagers living upstream and downstream have suffered steep losses to their incomes, Human Rights Watch said
Topic | Cambodia
