A protester attempts to fling a traffic cone in Bangkok on August 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters A protester attempts to fling a traffic cone in Bangkok on August 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Thai protesters use stones, ping pong bombs, firecrackers against police during motorbike rally

  • Hundreds rallied in Bangkok against the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, using fireworks, pig’s blood and bricks to express their anger
  • Thai riot police fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowd. They also took six people into custody and confiscated nearly 100 motorbikes

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:54pm, 10 Aug, 2021

