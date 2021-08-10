A protester attempts to fling a traffic cone in Bangkok on August 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Thai protesters use stones, ping pong bombs, firecrackers against police during motorbike rally
- Hundreds rallied in Bangkok against the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, using fireworks, pig’s blood and bricks to express their anger
- Thai riot police fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowd. They also took six people into custody and confiscated nearly 100 motorbikes
