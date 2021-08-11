A view of the city skyline in Singapore. Photo: Reuters A view of the city skyline in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s economy set to grow faster than expected on pandemic rebound

  • The city state revised its forecast for annual economic growth to 6-7 per cent, up from 4-6 per cent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday
  • Singapore has remained a relative bright spot in Southeast Asia as the Delta variant severely threatens economies struggling to boost vaccination rates

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:40am, 11 Aug, 2021

