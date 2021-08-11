A construction worker walks past a construction site in Naypyidaw. Photo: AFP
China to provide Myanmar junta US$6 million to fund development projects
- A Chinese foreign ministry statement said the funds were to be transferred from China for projects within the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation framework
- China’s influence has grown in Myanmar in recent years, with the opening of oil and gas pipelines and plans for economic zones and a port
Topic | Myanmar
A construction worker walks past a construction site in Naypyidaw. Photo: AFP