A video showing three Indonesian officials pinning a Nigerian diplomat into the back seat of a moving car has gone viral online. Photo: YouTube
Indonesia apologises after Nigerian diplomat assaulted by immigration officials
- A video showing three Indonesian immigration officials pinning the diplomat into the back seat of a moving car has gone viral online
- Nigeria earlier this week recalled its ambassador to Jakarta, while Indonesia launched an investigation into the incident
