A video showing three Indonesian officials pinning a Nigerian diplomat into the back seat of a moving car has gone viral online. Photo: YouTube A video showing three Indonesian officials pinning a Nigerian diplomat into the back seat of a moving car has gone viral online. Photo: YouTube
Indonesia apologises after Nigerian diplomat assaulted by immigration officials

  • A video showing three Indonesian immigration officials pinning the diplomat into the back seat of a moving car has gone viral online
  • Nigeria earlier this week recalled its ambassador to Jakarta, while Indonesia launched an investigation into the incident

Associated Press
Updated: 3:27pm, 12 Aug, 2021

