Philippine journalist Maria Ressa is seen outside a court hearing in Manila in 2020. A second libel case against her has been dismissed, but she still faces other legal challenges. Photo: AFP
Philippine court dismisses second libel case against journalist Maria Ressa
- Ressa says she has been targeted because of her site Rappler’s critical reports on President Rodrigo Duterte, and she faces several legal cases
- ‘Two down, seven to go,’ said her lawyer Amal Clooney, who added it was a vindication to see the court dismissing the latest libel case
Topic | The Philippines
