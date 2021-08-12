Indonesian army soldiers carry their weapons during a training exercise. The army said ‘virginity tests’ for women recruits had been abolished. Photo: Reuters Indonesian army soldiers carry their weapons during a training exercise. The army said ‘virginity tests’ for women recruits had been abolished. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian army soldiers carry their weapons during a training exercise. The army said ‘virginity tests’ for women recruits had been abolished. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s army scraps invasive ‘virginity tests’ on female recruits

  • The military had said the two-finger test was a way to weed out possible cadets whose past sexual behaviour could damage its image
  • The World Health Organization said the procedure lacks scientific validity and was not a reliable indicator of prior sexual intercourse

Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:08pm, 12 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian army soldiers carry their weapons during a training exercise. The army said ‘virginity tests’ for women recruits had been abolished. Photo: Reuters Indonesian army soldiers carry their weapons during a training exercise. The army said ‘virginity tests’ for women recruits had been abolished. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian army soldiers carry their weapons during a training exercise. The army said ‘virginity tests’ for women recruits had been abolished. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE