Indonesian army soldiers carry their weapons during a training exercise. The army said ‘virginity tests’ for women recruits had been abolished. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s army scraps invasive ‘virginity tests’ on female recruits
- The military had said the two-finger test was a way to weed out possible cadets whose past sexual behaviour could damage its image
- The World Health Organization said the procedure lacks scientific validity and was not a reliable indicator of prior sexual intercourse
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian army soldiers carry their weapons during a training exercise. The army said ‘virginity tests’ for women recruits had been abolished. Photo: Reuters