Then Myanmar junta chief Senior General Than Shwe attends an event in Yangon in December 2010. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Ex-Myanmar strongman Than Shwe hospitalised with Covid-19
- He and his wife have been admitted to the VIP section of the Thaik Chaung military hospital and are expected to remain for two weeks
- Myanmar has been struggling with one of the worst Covid-19 surges in Southeast Asia
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
