Police and the air force are investigating the serviceman’s motives, which are currently unknown. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian air force serviceman opens fire at military base in Sarawak, leaving 4 dead
- Two men died at the scene while the third managed to drive to a health clinic after being shot, but succumbed to his injuries
- After shooting his colleagues, the serviceman turned the gun on himself. All the personnel were on duty at the time of the incident
Topic | Malaysia
