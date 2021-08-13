Police and the air force are investigating the serviceman’s motives, which are currently unknown. Photo: Bloomberg Police and the air force are investigating the serviceman’s motives, which are currently unknown. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian air force serviceman opens fire at military base in Sarawak, leaving 4 dead

  • Two men died at the scene while the third managed to drive to a health clinic after being shot, but succumbed to his injuries
  • After shooting his colleagues, the serviceman turned the gun on himself. All the personnel were on duty at the time of the incident

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:17pm, 13 Aug, 2021

Police and the air force are investigating the serviceman’s motives, which are currently unknown. Photo: Bloomberg Police and the air force are investigating the serviceman’s motives, which are currently unknown. Photo: Bloomberg
Police and the air force are investigating the serviceman’s motives, which are currently unknown. Photo: Bloomberg
