A member of the Philippine National Police uses a megaphone at a check point in Metro Manila. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Philippines extends travel ban on India and 9 other countries; Sydney poised to tighten lockdown
- Authorities in the Philippines have been scrambling to contain a jump in coronavirus cases to a four-month high
- Meanwhile, South Koreans have been urged to minimise holiday travel and companies have been asked to let people work from home
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
