People wait to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Manila, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Philippines finds first Lambda variant case; South Korea sets up ‘bus walls’ to block protesters
- The WHO classifies Lambda as a ‘variant of interest’, which was first identified in Peru
- Despite the government’s warnings over the spread of Covid-19, some groups pushed ahead with annual protests in Seoul
