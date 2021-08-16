A protester gestures in front of a police post set on fire during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thousands join convoy protests in Bangkok to demand resignation of Thai prime minister
- The Bangkok protest was one of several rallies across Thailand demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resign over his handling of the coronavirus crisis
- Protesters clashed with authorities, shooting fireworks and flinging projectiles to defend against riot police, who had deployed rubber bullets and tear gas
Topic | Thailand
