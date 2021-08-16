A protester gestures in front of a police post set on fire during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. Photo: AFP A protester gestures in front of a police post set on fire during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thousands join convoy protests in Bangkok to demand resignation of Thai prime minister

  • The Bangkok protest was one of several rallies across Thailand demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha resign over his handling of the coronavirus crisis
  • Protesters clashed with authorities, shooting fireworks and flinging projectiles to defend against riot police, who had deployed rubber bullets and tear gas

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:17am, 16 Aug, 2021

