Indonesia’s Joko Widodo seeks to balance health and economy during coronavirus pandemic

  • The president, also known as Jokowi, said in his annual state-of-the-nation speech that Covid-19 must not hinder structural reforms to the economy
  • He proposed a US$188 billion budget for 2022 as he set higher growth targets despite a resurgence of cases fuelled by the Delta variant

Updated: 3:03pm, 16 Aug, 2021

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wearing a traditional Baduy outfit, raises his fist and shouts 'Merdeka' or 'Freedom' as he delivers his annual state of the nation address in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wearing a traditional Baduy outfit, raises his fist and shouts 'Merdeka' or 'Freedom' as he delivers his annual state of the nation address in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
