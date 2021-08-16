Indonesian President Joko Widodo, wearing a traditional Baduy outfit, raises his fist and shouts 'Merdeka' or 'Freedom' as he delivers his annual state of the nation address in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo seeks to balance health and economy during coronavirus pandemic
- The president, also known as Jokowi, said in his annual state-of-the-nation speech that Covid-19 must not hinder structural reforms to the economy
- He proposed a US$188 billion budget for 2022 as he set higher growth targets despite a resurgence of cases fuelled by the Delta variant
