Giant panda Jia Jia cradles the newborn cub at the River Safari in Singapore. Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Singapore welcomes first panda cub, born to parents Jia Jia and Kai Kai
- The cub, whose sex is yet to be determined, was born on August 14 after its parents finally succeeded in their seventh breeding season
- Kai Kai, 13, and Jia Jia, 12, arrived in Singapore in September 2012, on a 10-year loan from China
Topic | Pandas
