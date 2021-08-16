Giant panda Jia Jia cradles the newborn cub at the River Safari in Singapore. Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore Giant panda Jia Jia cradles the newborn cub at the River Safari in Singapore. Photo: Wildlife Reserves Singapore
Singapore welcomes first panda cub, born to parents Jia Jia and Kai Kai

  • The cub, whose sex is yet to be determined, was born on August 14 after its parents finally succeeded in their seventh breeding season
  • Kai Kai, 13, and Jia Jia, 12, arrived in Singapore in September 2012, on a 10-year loan from China

Updated: 10:26pm, 16 Aug, 2021

