A woman pushes her luggage through the arrival hall of the Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore may allow vaccinated travellers as it moves towards reopening; Japan to expand state of emergency
- Singapore may start with pilot arrangements for travellers ‘bubble wrapped to prevent transmission of the disease’, trade minister said
- Meanwhile, Japan will expand a coronavirus state of emergency to seven new regions as it battles a record wave of infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A woman pushes her luggage through the arrival hall of the Changi Airport in Singapore. Photo: EPA