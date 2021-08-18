An Indonesian health worker prepares a dose of Moderna vaccine in Jakarta. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Southeast Asia needs help securing vaccines, Red Cross says; Qantas makes shots mandatory for staff
- Indonesia and Philippines, the most populous countries in Southeast Asia, have only fully vaccinated about 10-11 per cent of their people
- Meanwhile, South Korea wants to have 70 per cent of its population vaccinated by the end of September, prime minister said
