A Singapore Airlines passenger plane parked on the tarmac at Changi Airport. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Asian airlines report high vaccination rates among staff; Singapore begins easing restrictions
- Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Australia’s Qantas and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific are among those requiring crew to be vaccinated
- Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Covid-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases but authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Singapore Airlines passenger plane parked on the tarmac at Changi Airport. Photo: AFP