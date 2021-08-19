Raymond Shieh poses with his ‘Hell Covid-19 Vaccine’ set for the Hungry Ghost Festival at his shop in Johor Baru. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia shop sells paper Covid-19 vaccines for Hungry Ghost Festival
- Shop owner Raymond Shieh came up with the idea after reading distressing recollections of those who lost their loved ones before they had a chance to be immunised
- It took him about two days to make a set with a large syringe and vaccine bottles to mimic the real items
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Raymond Shieh poses with his ‘Hell Covid-19 Vaccine’ set for the Hungry Ghost Festival at his shop in Johor Baru. Photo: Facebook