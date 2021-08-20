US Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks at the White House on August 10. Photo: AP,
Kamala Harris trip to Asia will show US is in the region ‘to stay’
- The US vice-president will continue to work on issues tied to Afghanistan during her visit, according to a senior Biden official
- Harris is due in Singapore on Sunday and will be the first US vice-president to visit Vietnam when she arrives in the country on Tuesday
Topic | Kamala Harris
