Khieu Samphan attends his appeal hearing at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia. Photo: ECCC via Reuters
Last living Khmer Rouge leader denies backing genocide during appeal hearing in Cambodia
- Khieu Samphan, 90, was the former head of state for the Khmer Rouge regime
- The Communist Party of Kampuchea ruled Cambodia from 1975 to 1979 and was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people
Topic | Cambodia
Khieu Samphan attends his appeal hearing at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia. Photo: ECCC via Reuters