Anti-coup protesters march in Mandalay on August 8, 2021. Photo: Social media image via Reuters
Asean not as effective as hoped in Myanmar, Singapore foreign minister says
- Vivian Balakrishnan says the situation in Myanmar is ‘dire’, and that diplomatic efforts by the 10-nation bloc have not been ‘as effective or as quick as hoped’
- Some 1,000 people have died since the February 1 coup, while a humanitarian crisis has worsened amid the Covid-19 pandemic
