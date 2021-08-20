Anti-coup protesters march in Mandalay on August 8, 2021. Photo: Social media image via Reuters Anti-coup protesters march in Mandalay on August 8, 2021. Photo: Social media image via Reuters
Asean not as effective as hoped in Myanmar, Singapore foreign minister says

  • Vivian Balakrishnan says the situation in Myanmar is ‘dire’, and that diplomatic efforts by the 10-nation bloc have not been ‘as effective or as quick as hoped’
  • Some 1,000 people have died since the February 1 coup, while a humanitarian crisis has worsened amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Reuters
Reuters in Singapore

Updated: 3:54pm, 20 Aug, 2021

