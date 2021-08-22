Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Malaysia’s new prime minister. Photo: Xinhua
Malaysia’s new PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob urges unity to fight pandemic and revive economy during first national address
- Ismail said the political battles that led to a change of government twice since 2018 elections had been detrimental to the country and distressed the public
- ‘Political stability must be swiftly achieved through unity, and this includes cross-party cooperation,’ the new prime minister said on Sunday
