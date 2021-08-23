US Vice-President Kamala Harris arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore on August 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters US Vice-President Kamala Harris arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore on August 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Kamala Harris to meet Singapore’s leaders on first day of Asia trip

  • The US Vice-President will meet Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
  • Harris arrived in Singapore on Sunday at the start of a seven-day visit to the region, which will also include a trip to Vietnam

Associated Press
Updated: 9:27am, 23 Aug, 2021

