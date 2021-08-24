A man walks a dog through the quiet city centre during a lockdown in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: mandatory tests ordered for 38 Singapore university dorm residents; pandemic may have pushed 80 million in Asia into extreme poverty, ADB says
- The move comes after viral fragments were detected in waste water samples collected in a Nanyang Technological University residential hall block
- The Doherty Institute said Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70 per cent-80 per cent vaccination levels
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man walks a dog through the quiet city centre during a lockdown in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Reuters