A farmer tending to a kratom plant on a farm in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Photo: ONCB via AFP
Over 1,000 inmates linked to kratom offences to be freed after Thailand legalises herbal drug
- Kratom is used for centuries in Southeast Asia and Papua New Guinea for its pain-relieving and mildly stimulating effects
- A study estimated that the decriminalisation will save authorities about US$50 million in prosecution costs
Topic | Thailand
