A farmer tending to a kratom plant on a farm in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Photo: ONCB via AFP A farmer tending to a kratom plant on a farm in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Photo: ONCB via AFP
A farmer tending to a kratom plant on a farm in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Photo: ONCB via AFP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Over 1,000 inmates linked to kratom offences to be freed after Thailand legalises herbal drug

  • Kratom is used for centuries in Southeast Asia and Papua New Guinea for its pain-relieving and mildly stimulating effects
  • A study estimated that the decriminalisation will save authorities about US$50 million in prosecution costs

Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:28pm, 24 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A farmer tending to a kratom plant on a farm in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Photo: ONCB via AFP A farmer tending to a kratom plant on a farm in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Photo: ONCB via AFP
A farmer tending to a kratom plant on a farm in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Photo: ONCB via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE