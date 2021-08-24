An Afghan refugee binds his hands with cable during a rally asking for justice and resettlement, outside the UN Refugee Agency’s office in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters An Afghan refugee binds his hands with cable during a rally asking for justice and resettlement, outside the UN Refugee Agency’s office in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
An Afghan refugee binds his hands with cable during a rally asking for justice and resettlement, outside the UN Refugee Agency’s office in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Afghan refugees in Indonesia protest against Taliban, demand resettlement

  • Thousands of refugees, mostly from the Hazara minority, have been living in Indonesia for years, awaiting resettlement to places like Australia or Canada
  • Many defied coronavirus restrictions to protest in Jakarta, saying repatriation is out of the question after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:52pm, 24 Aug, 2021

