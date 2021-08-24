US Vice-President Kamala Harris greets officials at a Singapore air force base as she departs the city state for Vietnam, after a three-hour delay. Photo: AFP
Kamala Harris’ departure to Vietnam delayed by ‘anomalous health incident’ in Hanoi
- The US vice-president left Singapore over three hours late after her office was made aware of a recent possible incident in the Vietnamese capital
- US officials often use the phrase to describe Havana Syndrome, which afflicts people with unusual physical sensations after hearing strange sounds
