Kamala Harris’ departure to Vietnam delayed by ‘anomalous health incident’ in Hanoi

  • The US vice-president left Singapore over three hours late after her office was made aware of a recent possible incident in the Vietnamese capital
  • US officials often use the phrase to describe Havana Syndrome, which afflicts people with unusual physical sensations after hearing strange sounds

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:42pm, 24 Aug, 2021

