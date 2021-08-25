Indonesia’s navy seized the Bahamian-flagged MT Strovolos, seen here near the Riau islands. Photo: AFP
Indonesia seizes tanker MT Strovolos wanted over Cambodia crude oil theft
- The tanker had been rented by Singapore’s KrisEnergy for storage as part of Cambodia’s recent bid to extract its own oil, but filed for liquidation
- The crew were allegedly still owed money, and were picked up off Sumatra after Cambodia issued an Interpol red notice
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesia’s navy seized the Bahamian-flagged MT Strovolos, seen here near the Riau islands. Photo: AFP