Indonesia’s navy seized the Bahamian-flagged MT Strovolos, seen here near the Riau islands. Photo: AFP Indonesia’s navy seized the Bahamian-flagged MT Strovolos, seen here near the Riau islands. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s navy seized the Bahamian-flagged MT Strovolos, seen here near the Riau islands. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia seizes tanker MT Strovolos wanted over Cambodia crude oil theft

  • The tanker had been rented by Singapore’s KrisEnergy for storage as part of Cambodia’s recent bid to extract its own oil, but filed for liquidation
  • The crew were allegedly still owed money, and were picked up off Sumatra after Cambodia issued an Interpol red notice

Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:00pm, 25 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesia’s navy seized the Bahamian-flagged MT Strovolos, seen here near the Riau islands. Photo: AFP Indonesia’s navy seized the Bahamian-flagged MT Strovolos, seen here near the Riau islands. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s navy seized the Bahamian-flagged MT Strovolos, seen here near the Riau islands. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE