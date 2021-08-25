Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is seen in his office in Putrajaya. He met with opposition leaders on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia’s new PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob and opposition leaders agree to find common ground
- A joint statement said the meeting focused on handling the Covid-19 pandemic, saving lives and reviving the economy
- Anwar Ibrahim said it was a ‘good beginning’ and he felt positive about working with the new government to heal the nation
