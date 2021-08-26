People protest against the Covid-19 vaccine offered by the Indonesian government in Timika, Papua. Photo: AFP People protest against the Covid-19 vaccine offered by the Indonesian government in Timika, Papua. Photo: AFP
People protest against the Covid-19 vaccine offered by the Indonesian government in Timika, Papua. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Papuans reject Covid-19 vaccines amid distrust, hatred against Indonesian army

  • Decades of conflict, discrimination and human rights abuses are fuelling Covid-19 conspiracy theories among Papuans
  • It comes as Indonesia’s fight to contain the pandemic is hamstrung by limited vaccine supplies and hesitancy

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:29pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People protest against the Covid-19 vaccine offered by the Indonesian government in Timika, Papua. Photo: AFP People protest against the Covid-19 vaccine offered by the Indonesian government in Timika, Papua. Photo: AFP
People protest against the Covid-19 vaccine offered by the Indonesian government in Timika, Papua. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE