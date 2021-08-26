US Vice-President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Vietnam on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Kamala Harris says US not seeking conflict with Beijing but will ‘speak up’ on South China Sea
- The vice-president told reporters in Hanoi Washington welcomes competition with Beijing as she concluded her seven-day trip to Southeast Asia
- Harris also offered US support to enhance Vietnam’s maritime security
Topic | Kamala Harris
