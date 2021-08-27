Tourists wear face masks on Patong Beach in Phuket. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Thailand to ease lockdown restrictions in Bangkok and other provinces
- Restaurants could soon reopen and domestic air traffic, which has been suspended in many parts of the country, could start again
- The Ministry of Health will submit a corresponding proposal to the state-run Coronavirus Crisis Centre on Friday, it was reported on Thursday
