Heather Mack will be released six years into her sentence. Photo: AFP
Indonesia to free US woman who helped boyfriend kill her mother in Bali

  • Heather Mack was sentenced to 10 years for assisting in the murder of Sheila von Wiese-Mack, whose body she then stuffed into a suitcase
  • Mack’s lawyer said she was entitled to an early release six years into her sentence because she had ‘significantly changed in prison’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:07am, 27 Aug, 2021

