Scientists conduct excavation work in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Handout
DNA from 7,000-year-old skeleton of girl in Indonesia found remarkably preserved
- Scientists found and excavated the partially-preserved skeleton from a limestone cave on the island of Sulawesi
- They were able to extract DNA from an ear bone, and analysis revealed the skeleton belonged to a female who was around 17-18 years old
