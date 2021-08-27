Scientists conduct excavation work in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Handout Scientists conduct excavation work in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Scientists conduct excavation work in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

DNA from 7,000-year-old skeleton of girl in Indonesia found remarkably preserved

  • Scientists found and excavated the partially-preserved skeleton from a limestone cave on the island of Sulawesi
  • They were able to extract DNA from an ear bone, and analysis revealed the skeleton belonged to a female who was around 17-18 years old

Topic |   Indonesia
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 4:38pm, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists conduct excavation work in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Handout Scientists conduct excavation work in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Scientists conduct excavation work in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE