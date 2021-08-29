A nurse prepares to administer a vaccine at Gleneagles hospital. Singapore said on Sunday that more than 80 per cent of its population is fully vaccinated. Photo: Reuters A nurse prepares to administer a vaccine at Gleneagles hospital. Singapore said on Sunday that more than 80 per cent of its population is fully vaccinated. Photo: Reuters
A nurse prepares to administer a vaccine at Gleneagles hospital. Singapore said on Sunday that more than 80 per cent of its population is fully vaccinated. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore fully vaccinates 80 per cent of population

  • Singapore has pledged to use the vaccination milestone to gradually open up more economic and social activities, as well as quarantine-free travel
  • Elsewhere, Japan said it aims to fully vaccinate its population by November, and Australia’s New South Wales reported record Covid-19 cases

Agencies

Updated: 12:13pm, 29 Aug, 2021

