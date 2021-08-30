Boys are seen taking part in a mass circumcision event in Silang town, the Philippines’ Cavite province, earlier this summer. Photo: AFP Boys are seen taking part in a mass circumcision event in Silang town, the Philippines’ Cavite province, earlier this summer. Photo: AFP
Boys are seen taking part in a mass circumcision event in Silang town, the Philippines’ Cavite province, earlier this summer. Photo: AFP
‘Circumcision season’ returns to the Philippines after pandemic delays

  • Mass circumcisions were common in the Philippines before the pandemic, with hundreds of boys undergoing free outdoor surgery every day
  • But last year, the ‘circumcision season’ was cancelled for the first time in living memory because of Covid-19

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:33pm, 30 Aug, 2021

