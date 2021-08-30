Police officers inspect the ruins of a nightclub destroyed by an explosion in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia in October 2002. Photo: AP
Bali bombing suspects from Indonesia, Malaysia to go on trial in Guantanamo Bay
- Indonesian Riduan Isamuddin or Encep Nurjaman, better known by his nom de guerre Hambali, has been held at Guantanamo Bay since 2006
- His arraignment, alongside Malaysians Mohammed Nazir bin Lep and Mohammed Farik bin Amin, is merely the first step in what could be a long legal journey
Topic | Bali Bombing
