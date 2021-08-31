Buildings and cars burn after a bomb blast in the tourist site of Kuta, Bali, Indonesia on October 13 2002. Photo: AFP
Bali bomb case starts in Guantanamo Bay 18 years after capture of suspects
- Indonesian prisoner Encep Nurjaman, known as Hambali, and two Malaysians started their arraignment at a hearing at the US base in Cuba
- The suspects face charges that include murder, conspiracy and terrorism over the 2002 nightclub bombings that killed 213 people
Topic | Bali Bombing
Buildings and cars burn after a bomb blast in the tourist site of Kuta, Bali, Indonesia on October 13 2002. Photo: AFP