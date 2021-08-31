Forrest Li, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Sea Ltd, pictured in July 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Forrest Li becomes Singapore’s richest person as Sea Ltd shares surge

  • The China-born co-founder, chairman and CEO of Southeast Asia’s most valuable company is now worth an estimated US$19.8 billion
  • Singapore’s second-richest person, paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, has a net worth of some US$17.7 billion

Updated: 10:03am, 31 Aug, 2021

Forrest Li, Sea Ltd’s billionaire co-founder, chairman and CEO, has become

Singapore
’s richest person as shares of his company surged.

Li, who was born in

China
and later became a Singapore citizen, is now worth US$19.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Sea’s American depositary receipts rose 67 per cent this year. The city state’s second-richest person, paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, has a net worth of US$17.7 billion.

It is another example of how tech billionaires are climbing up the wealth rankings in countries across

Asia
. Earlier this year, Brian Kim, the founder of messaging giant Kakao Corporation, became
South Korea
’s richest person.

Sea’s e-commerce platform Shopee has reportedly become the second-most downloaded shopping app on Android and iOS globally. Photo: Bloomberg
Sea’s e-commerce platform Shopee has reportedly become the second-most downloaded shopping app on Android and iOS globally. Photo: Bloomberg

Sea,

Southeast Asia
’s most valuable company, has been turning to
fintech
for further growth beyond gaming and
e-commerce
, while also expanding beyond the region. It won a
digital-banking licence
in Singapore in December and acquired
Indonesia
’s PT Bank Kesejahteraan Ekonomi, better known as Bank BKE, people familiar with the matter said in January.

Both moves “should allow the group to grow its SeaMoney business beyond payments to include lending, insurance, wealth management and other financial services”, said Nathan Naidu, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. 

SeaMoney, the company’s digital-payments and financial-services business, saw total payments using its mobile-wallet services rise to more than US$4.1 billion in the second quarter, up almost 150 per cent from a year earlier, Li said on Sea’s earnings call on August 17. Sea’s revenue rose 159 per cent to US$2.3 billion in the period.

Sea’s broader success has been founded on its mobile game Free Fire, which has exceeded 1 billion downloads on Google Play. It’s also been driven by its e-commerce platform,

Shopee
, which has become the second-most downloaded shopping app on Android and iOS globally, Li said on the earnings call, citing App Annie data.

Sea’s three founders, Li, Gang Ye, and David Chen, started the company in 2009. Ye, chief operating officer, is worth US$10.8 billion, while Chen, Shopee’s chief product officer, has a net worth of US$3.6 billion. 

Sea declined to comment on the executives’ wealth valuations. In late March, the company gave a gift of S$50 million (US$37.1 million) to the National University of Singapore to advance research in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Naidu said he remains positive about Sea’s prospects, even after the stock surged more than 20-fold since listing in 2017. He said he expects demand for the company’s services to hold strong after being boosted by the

pandemic
, and pointed to Shopee’s expansion into Latin American markets including
Brazil
.

“After Covid, people have warmed up to digital services and online platforms,” he said. “I don’t think they will completely give up the convenience being offered.”