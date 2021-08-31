Both moves “should allow the group to grow its SeaMoney business beyond payments to include lending, insurance, wealth management and other financial services”, said Nathan Naidu, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

SeaMoney, the company’s digital-payments and financial-services business, saw total payments using its mobile-wallet services rise to more than US$4.1 billion in the second quarter, up almost 150 per cent from a year earlier, Li said on Sea’s earnings call on August 17. Sea’s revenue rose 159 per cent to US$2.3 billion in the period.

Sea’s broader success has been founded on its mobile game Free Fire, which has exceeded 1 billion downloads on Google Play. It’s also been driven by its e-commerce platform, Shopee , which has become the second-most downloaded shopping app on Android and iOS globally, Li said on the earnings call, citing App Annie data.

Sea’s three founders, Li, Gang Ye, and David Chen, started the company in 2009. Ye, chief operating officer, is worth US$10.8 billion, while Chen, Shopee’s chief product officer, has a net worth of US$3.6 billion.

Sea declined to comment on the executives’ wealth valuations. In late March, the company gave a gift of S$50 million (US$37.1 million) to the National University of Singapore to advance research in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Naidu said he remains positive about Sea’s prospects, even after the stock surged more than 20-fold since listing in 2017. He said he expects demand for the company’s services to hold strong after being boosted by the pandemic Brazil , and pointed to Shopee’s expansion into Latin American markets including