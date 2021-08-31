Children wearing face masks play around jade rabbit lantern installations in Singapore on Monday, the seventh consecutive day of more than 100 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections in the city state. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Singapore case spike tests reopening resolve as city state to ‘swap’ 500,000 vaccine doses with Australia
- As of Monday, Singapore had reported more than 100 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections for seven days in a row
- Elsewhere, Japan’s health ministry said foreign matter recently found in Moderna Covid-19 vaccines was likely bits of rubber stopper from the vials
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Children wearing face masks play around jade rabbit lantern installations in Singapore on Monday, the seventh consecutive day of more than 100 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections in the city state. Photo: Xinhua