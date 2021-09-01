American journalist Danny Fenster (right) with his parents Buddy and Rose in Huntington Woods, Michigan. Photo: Courtesy of the Fenster Family / AFP
Family vows to win freedom of US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar for 100 days
- Myanmar’s government has accused Danny Fenster, managing editor of Yangon news outlet Frontier Myanmar, of incitement, saying he spread false information
- Fenster’s family want to raise awareness about his detention and call for his immediate release. If convicted, Fenster faces up to three years in prison
