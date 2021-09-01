Police inspect the ruins of a nightclub destroyed by the bombings in Denpasar, Indonesia’s Bali, in 2002. Photo: AP Police inspect the ruins of a nightclub destroyed by the bombings in Denpasar, Indonesia’s Bali, in 2002. Photo: AP
Police inspect the ruins of a nightclub destroyed by the bombings in Denpasar, Indonesia’s Bali, in 2002. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Bali bombing suspects formally charged after ‘flawed’ two-day arraignment in Guantanamo Bay

  • The three men – an Indonesian and two Malaysians – appeared on Tuesday in a secure courthouse encircled by razor wire on the US base in Cuba
  • Defence lawyers complained about biased and unskilled interpreters, insisting afterwards that arraignment was so flawed it may have to be repeated

Topic |   Bali Bombing
Associated Press
Associated Press in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Updated: 12:47pm, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police inspect the ruins of a nightclub destroyed by the bombings in Denpasar, Indonesia’s Bali, in 2002. Photo: AP Police inspect the ruins of a nightclub destroyed by the bombings in Denpasar, Indonesia’s Bali, in 2002. Photo: AP
Police inspect the ruins of a nightclub destroyed by the bombings in Denpasar, Indonesia’s Bali, in 2002. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE