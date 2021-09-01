Singapore‘s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pictured last month. Photo: AP Singapore‘s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pictured last month. Photo: AP
Singapore‘s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pictured last month. Photo: AP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore PM awarded US$275,000 in defamation suit against news website The Online Citizen

  • The suit concerned false statements published in August 2019 by The Online Citizen about Lee Kuan Yew’s former home at 38 Oxley Road
  • Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong intends to donate the proceeds from the case to charity, his press secretary said

Topic |   Singapore
Reuters
Today Online  and Reuters

Updated: 5:02pm, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore‘s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pictured last month. Photo: AP Singapore‘s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pictured last month. Photo: AP
Singapore‘s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pictured last month. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE