A volunteer flies a drone to deliver medical supplies in Makassar, Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province. Photo: Reuters
In Indonesia, ‘drone medics’ help make no-contact deliveries to Covid-19 patients
- A team of drone enthusiasts have been using the devices to deliver food and medicine to patients in South Sulawesi since July
- During the peak of the latest outbreak in July, they made up to 25 rounds of deliveries in one day
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
