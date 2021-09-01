A volunteer flies a drone to deliver medical supplies in Makassar, Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province. Photo: Reuters A volunteer flies a drone to deliver medical supplies in Makassar, Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province. Photo: Reuters
In Indonesia, ‘drone medics’ help make no-contact deliveries to Covid-19 patients

  • A team of drone enthusiasts have been using the devices to deliver food and medicine to patients in South Sulawesi since July
  • During the peak of the latest outbreak in July, they made up to 25 rounds of deliveries in one day

Updated: 8:00pm, 1 Sep, 2021

