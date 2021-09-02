Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara pictured in Jerusalem in September 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara pictured in Jerusalem in September 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sara Duterte says she’s received ‘running mate’ offers for 2022 Philippine election

  • President Duterte’s daughter is leading opinion polls but has yet to disclose her political plans ahead of the October deadline to file for candidacy
  • One of the lawmakers who she said offered to be her VP was Christopher ‘Bong’ Go, who days ago rejected the ruling party’s endorsement as presidential candidate

Reuters
Updated: 7:58pm, 2 Sep, 2021

