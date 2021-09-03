For countries in Southeast Asia that are hamstrung by vaccine shortages, extra doses for the well-connected means fewer stockpiles for health professionals or the vulnerable. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS For countries in Southeast Asia that are hamstrung by vaccine shortages, extra doses for the well-connected means fewer stockpiles for health professionals or the vulnerable. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
For countries in Southeast Asia that are hamstrung by vaccine shortages, extra doses for the well-connected means fewer stockpiles for health professionals or the vulnerable. Photo: Los Angeles Times/TNS
Southeast Asia’s rich and powerful grab Covid-19 booster shots before many have had first jab

  • The growing trend in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines is worsening inequities amid vaccine shortages
  • Extra doses for the well-connected means fewer stockpiles for health professionals or the vulnerable, as cases and deaths continue to surge

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:47am, 3 Sep, 2021

