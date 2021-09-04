Macaques eat donated peanuts at Sangeh Monkey Forest in Sangeh, Bali. Photo: AP Macaques eat donated peanuts at Sangeh Monkey Forest in Sangeh, Bali. Photo: AP
Macaques eat donated peanuts at Sangeh Monkey Forest in Sangeh, Bali. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

As coronavirus keeps tourists away from Bali, hungry monkeys raid homes searching for food

  • The Sangeh Monkey Forest typically had about 6,000 visitors a month, but as the pandemic spread last year, that number dropped to about 500
  • Villagers say the primates have been venturing out from the sanctuary to hang out on their roofs and await the right time to swoop down and snatch a snack

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:23am, 4 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Macaques eat donated peanuts at Sangeh Monkey Forest in Sangeh, Bali. Photo: AP Macaques eat donated peanuts at Sangeh Monkey Forest in Sangeh, Bali. Photo: AP
Macaques eat donated peanuts at Sangeh Monkey Forest in Sangeh, Bali. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE