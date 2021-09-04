Vietnamese military personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in Ho Chi Minh City, after the government imposed a stricter lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus last month. Photo: AFP Vietnamese military personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in Ho Chi Minh City, after the government imposed a stricter lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus last month. Photo: AFP
Vietnam coronavirus epicentre Ho Chi Minh City considering lifting lockdown, ending ‘zero Covid-19’ policy

  • Southern city of 9 million, which has been in lockdown, is considering reopening economic activity from September 15
  • This would mean shifting to a policy of living with the virus, including fully vaccinating its citizens by the end of the year

Reuters
Updated: 8:07am, 4 Sep, 2021

Vietnamese military personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in Ho Chi Minh City, after the government imposed a stricter lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus last month. Photo: AFP
