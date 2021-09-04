The filing comes after Philippine Airlines spent months negotiating with stakeholders. Photo: Shutterstock
Philippine Airlines files for bankruptcy over Covid-19 travel fallout
- Philippine Airlines is the latest international carrier to reorganise in the US, under American bankruptcy code
- The flag carrier aims to cut US$2 billion in borrowings through a proposed restructuring plan, allowing it to cut its fleet capacity by 25 per cent
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The filing comes after Philippine Airlines spent months negotiating with stakeholders. Photo: Shutterstock