Erywan Yusof speaks during an interview in Bandar Seri Begawan on September 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Asean’s Myanmar envoy in talks with junta, seeks access to Aung San Suu Kyi
- The Asean bloc has been trying to end violence in Myanmar and open a dialogue between the military rulers and their opponents
- Brunei diplomat Erywan Yusof says he is trying to gain ‘a clear picture of what I’m supposed to do, what they are going to allow me to do when I visit’
Topic | Myanmar
